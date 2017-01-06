Highlights | Jimmy Walker takes a bogey-free lead at SBS
In the opening round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Jimmy Walker grabs a two-shot lead after shooting a flawless 8-under 65 and defending champion Jordan Spieth finishes 1-under on the day.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour