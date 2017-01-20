Highlights | Hudson Swafford leads by one at CareerBuilder

In the second round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, Phil Mickelson pulled out all the shots, along with Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford who continued to pour in birdies from all over the course.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour