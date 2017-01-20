Highlights | Hudson Swafford leads by one at CareerBuilder
In the second round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, Phil Mickelson pulled out all the shots, along with Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford who continued to pour in birdies from all over the course.
