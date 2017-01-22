Highlights | Hudson Swafford gets his first career win at CareerBuilder
In final round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, Hudson Swafford valiantly performed hard coming down the stretch to earn his first career PGA TOUR win.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet