Highlights | Hideki Matsuyama wins Tiger’s 18th Hero World Challenge event
In the final round of the 2016 Hero World Challenge, Hideki Matsuyama holds off a charging Henrik Stenson coming down the stretch to claim his fourth win in his last five starts.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour