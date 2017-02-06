Highlights | Hideki Matsuyama wins back-to-back at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama holds off Webb Simpson in a 4-hole playoff to claim his 4th title on the PGA TOUR.

