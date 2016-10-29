Highlights | Hideki Matsuyama holds three-shot lead going into Round 4 at HSBC Champions

In the third round of the 2016 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Hideki Matsuyama continued his steady play as he carded four birdies on his day on the way to a bogey-free 68. Defending champion Russell Knox sits three shots back at -14.

