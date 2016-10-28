Highlights | Hideki Matsuyama holds three-shot lead at HSBC Champions

In the second round of the 2016 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Hideki Matsuyama carded 9 birdies on the day and shot 65 to take a three-shot lead. Bill Haas and defending champion Russell Knox sit T-2 at -10.

