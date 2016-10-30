Highlights | Hideki Matsuyama cruises to victory at the HSBC Champions
In the final round of the 2016 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t give his competitors a chance of chasing him down, winning by 7 strokes to claim his 3rd PGA TOUR victory.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour