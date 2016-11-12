Highlights | Gary Woodland sleeps on the lead at OHL Classic

In the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Gary Woodland remains ahead of the field thanks to his 5-under 66 with a hot Pat Perez close behind as he posted a wonderful 9-under 62.

