Highlights | Gary Woodland sleeps on the lead at OHL Classic
In the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Gary Woodland remains ahead of the field thanks to his 5-under 66 with a hot Pat Perez close behind as he posted a wonderful 9-under 62.
