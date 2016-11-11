Highlights | Gary Woodland captures the solo lead at OHL Classic

Golf
In the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Gary Woodland jumps ahead of the tight leaderboard as the solo leader at 13-under overall with Webb Simpson one shot back.

