Highlights | Gary Woodland captures the solo lead at OHL Classic

In the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Gary Woodland jumps ahead of the tight leaderboard as the solo leader at 13-under overall with Webb Simpson one shot back.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour