Highlights | Cody Gribble hooks his first title at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cody Gribble caught fire posting a 7-under 65 to secure his first PGA TOUR win with a flawless round.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet