Highlights | Anirban Lahiri commands a four-shot lead at CIMB
In the third round of the 2016 CIMB Classic, Anirban Lahiri separates himself from the field with his 7-under 65 and Justin Thomas closes strong with five straight birdies coming down the stretch.
