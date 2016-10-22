Highlights | Anirban Lahiri commands a four-shot lead at CIMB

In the third round of the 2016 CIMB Classic, Anirban Lahiri separates himself from the field with his 7-under 65 and Justin Thomas closes strong with five straight birdies coming down the stretch.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour