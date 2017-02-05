Highlights | An heads into Sunday with a 1-shot lead at Waste Management

Golf
In the third round of 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An continued his hot play as he carded his second bogey-free round of the tournament after shooting 65 with Martin Laird trailing close behind.

