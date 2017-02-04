Highlights | An and Steele hold the lead at 10 under at Waste Management

In the second round of 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An carded his second straight 66 after he recorded 6 birdies to go along with one bogey. To back up his 65 from Round 1, Brendan Steele carded a bogey-free 67 to reach 10-under par and hold the lead with An.

