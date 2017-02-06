Hideki Matsuyama wins in sudden death at Waste Management
In the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama sinks a 10-foot putt for birdie on the 4th hole of a sudden-death playoff to claim his fourth win on the PGA TOUR.
