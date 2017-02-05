Hideki Matsuyama leaves birdie putt just short on No. 18 at Waste Management
In the final round of the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama leaves his 19-foot birdie putt to win a mere inches short on the par-4 18th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet