Henrik Stenson’s near ace at the Ryder Cup

In his Four-ball match on Day 1 of the 2016 Ryder Cup, Henrik Stenson dials in his tee shot and narrowly misses the cup on the 186-yard, par-3 8th hole.

Watch the Ryder Cup live http://www.rydercup.com

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour