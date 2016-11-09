Graeme McDowell’s resurgence after win at Mayakoba
After a down year during the 2014-15 season in which he didn’t make the FedExCup Playoffs, Graeme McDowell captured his third career PGA TOUR victory at the 2015 OHL Classic at Mayakoba. His resurgence propelled him to a bounce-back season, including a top-50 finish in the FedExCup standings.
