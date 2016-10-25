Good, Bad and Unusual: Rory’s charge, pancakes and pythons

Teryn Schaefer looks at all the good, bad and unusual shots from the TOUR Championship, Safeway Open & CIMB Classic, featuring Kevin Na’s record round and Rory McIlroy’s magic at East Lake.

