Golfer hits moving vehicle during tournament – Season Pass

Golf
John Daly, Andrew Johnston, Henrik Stenson and SSP Chawrasia star in the week’s Season Pass.

The European Tour was in New Delhi, we saw a crazy drive into a buggy and a 7-shot winner.

Leave a comment to be in with a chance for some free golf stash. We want to hear from you.

