Game Changers design a very special 16th flag at the British Masters

The par 3 16th hole at this week’s British Masters supported by Sky Sports will have a different look to the rest of the course at The Grove after a local primary school were invited to by tournament host Luke Donald to create a unique design for the pin flag.

