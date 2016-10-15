Game Changers design a very special 16th flag at the British Masters
The par 3 16th hole at this week’s British Masters supported by Sky Sports will have a different look to the rest of the course at The Grove after a local primary school were invited to by tournament host Luke Donald to create a unique design for the pin flag.
