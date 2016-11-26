Francesco Molinari’s big par saver from off the green at ISPS HANDA
In his third round foursomes match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Francesco Molinari holes his 35-foot putt from off the green to save par on the par-3 15th hole.
