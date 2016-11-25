Francesco Molinari holes out like a boss at ISPS HANDA

In his second round four-ball match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Francesco Molinari holes out from the greenside bunker for an eagle on the par-5 8th hole.

