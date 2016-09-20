First time might be the charm
For the seven first timers at the TOUR Championship, just making it to East Lake has been a season-long achievement. But that doesn’t mean they’re taking their eyes off the big prize, with past winners such as Henrik Stenson and Bill Haas proving it can be done the first time around at East Lake.
