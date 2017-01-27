Every shot Tiger Woods hit in Round 1 at Farmers

Golf
In the opening round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods had a rough return to the PGA TOUR making his first birdie on No. 10 then dropping six shots in a six-hole stretch to finish with a birdie for a 4-over 76.
