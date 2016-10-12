Emiliano Grillo nets Rookie of the Year honors

Golf
Capturing victory in his first start as a rookie on the PGA TOUR, Emiliano Grillo quickly threw himself into the spotlight of hot, young talent. After a stellar rookie season, the Argentine was just one of two rookies to make it to Atlanta, finishing 10th, and grabbing the PGA TOUR award for Rookie of the Year.

