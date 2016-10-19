Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo honored as best of 2016
Dustin Johnson claimed 2016 Player of the Year honors on the PGA TOUR, while Emiliano Grillo’s consistency led to him winning the 2016 Rookie of the Year award.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet