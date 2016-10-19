Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo honored as best of 2016

Dustin Johnson claimed 2016 Player of the Year honors on the PGA TOUR, while Emiliano Grillo’s consistency led to him winning the 2016 Rookie of the Year award.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour