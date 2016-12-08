Discussing USGA rule change with Slugger White

Golf
At the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout, the PGA TOUR’s Slugger White discusses a new local rule announced Thursday by the USGA and R&A where they have removed the penalty for the accidental movement of a ball or a ball marker on the green.

