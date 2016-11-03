Derek Fathauer nearly holes his tee shot at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Derek Fathauer comes close to holing his 185-yard tee shot as it dings off the flagstick on the par-3 8th hole, resulting in a tap-in birdie.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour