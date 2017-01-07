Cody Gribble makes an unlikely birdie putt look easy at SBS
In the second round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Cody Gribble takes a wide aim from 46 feet and drains it for birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet