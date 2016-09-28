By the Numbers: Rory McIlroy’s amazing eagle down the stretch at the 2016 TOUR Championship

In the final round of the 2016 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy holes his second shot on the par-4 16th hole for eagle to pull within one stroke of the leader at the time. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you an in-depth look at Rory McIlroy’s longest hole out on TOUR.

