By the Numbers: Rory McIlroy’s amazing eagle down the stretch at the 2016 TOUR Championship
In the final round of the 2016 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy holes his second shot on the par-4 16th hole for eagle to pull within one stroke of the leader at the time. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you an in-depth look at Rory McIlroy’s longest hole out on TOUR.
