By the Numbers: Rod Pampling’s dramatic winning putt
In the final round of the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rod Pampling holes a dramatic birdie putt to win by 2 strokes. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you in-depth analysis on the numbers behind Rod Pampling’s first PGA TOUR win since 1996.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour