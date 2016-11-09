By the Numbers: Rod Pampling’s dramatic winning putt

In the final round of the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rod Pampling holes a dramatic birdie putt to win by 2 strokes. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you in-depth analysis on the numbers behind Rod Pampling’s first PGA TOUR win since 1996.

