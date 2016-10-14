By the Numbers: Morgan Hoffmann’s incredible albatross at Safeway

In the opening round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Morgan Hoffmann caps of his round with a spectacular double eagle on the par-5 18th hole. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you in-depth analysis on the numbers behind the 111th recorded albatross since 1983.

