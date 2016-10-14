By the Numbers: Morgan Hoffmann’s incredible albatross at Safeway

Golf
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

In the opening round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Morgan Hoffmann caps of his round with a spectacular double eagle on the par-5 18th hole. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you in-depth analysis on the numbers behind the 111th recorded albatross since 1983.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone