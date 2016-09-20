By the Numbers: Jordan Spieth’s birdie bomb at the 2015 TOUR Championship

Golf
In the final round of the 2015 TOUR Championship, Jordan Spieth knocked down a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole to, at the time, take a 3-shot lead over Stenson coming down the stretch at East Lake. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you in-depth analysis on the numbers behind Spieth’s clutch birdie putt.

