By the Numbers: Hudson Swafford’s clutch tee shot at CareerBuilder

In the final round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, Hudson Swafford stuck his tee shot on the par-3 17th hole, which resulted in a birdie and a one-stroke victory. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you in-depth analysis on the numbers behind Swafford’s incredible shot.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour