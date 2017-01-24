By the Numbers: Hudson Swafford’s clutch tee shot at CareerBuilder
In the final round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, Hudson Swafford stuck his tee shot on the par-3 17th hole, which resulted in a birdie and a one-stroke victory. ShotLink dives into this shot to give you in-depth analysis on the numbers behind Swafford’s incredible shot.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour