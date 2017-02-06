By the Numbers: Hideki Matsuyama and Webb Simpson dialed in on No. 3 at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama and Webb Simpson outplayed field on the par-5 3rd hole, both hitting their second shot’s inside 6 feet. ShotLink dives into these shots to give you in-depth analysis on the numbers behind the two players that went into a playoff after 72 holes.

