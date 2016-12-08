Bryson DeChambeau’s unconventional birdie at Franklin Templeton

In the opening round of the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout, Bryson DeChambeau walks in a 24-foot on the par-4 4th hole using a side saddle putting stroke.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour