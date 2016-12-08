Brian Stuard’s clutch approach at Zurich Classic is No. 9 shot of 2016
On the second playoff hole of the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Brian Stuard stuck his approach inside 3 feet, setting up a short birdie putt and his first career win on the PGA TOUR.
NOTE: This list of best shots does not include major championships.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour