Brian Stuard’s clutch approach at Zurich Classic is No. 9 shot of 2016

On the second playoff hole of the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Brian Stuard stuck his approach inside 3 feet, setting up a short birdie putt and his first career win on the PGA TOUR.

NOTE: This list of best shots does not include major championships.

