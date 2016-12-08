Brian Stuard’s clutch approach at Zurich Classic is No. 9 shot of 2016

Golf
On the second playoff hole of the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Brian Stuard stuck his approach inside 3 feet, setting up a short birdie putt and his first career win on the PGA TOUR.

NOTE: This list of best shots does not include major championships.

