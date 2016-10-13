Brett Drewitt holes a stunning eagle hole out at Safeway

Golf
In the opening round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Brett Drewitt hits his 119-yard approach and spins it back into the cup for an eagle on the par-4 17th hole.
