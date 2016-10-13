Brett Drewitt holes a stunning eagle hole out at Safeway
In the opening round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Brett Drewitt hits his 119-yard approach and spins it back into the cup for an eagle on the par-4 17th hole.
Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour