Brandt Snedeker’s slo-mo swing is analyzed at Farmers
In the third round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, CBS analyst Peter Kostis breaks down Brandt Snedeker’s iron shot on the par-4 10th hole using the Konica Minolta BizHub Swing Vision camera.
