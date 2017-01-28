Brandt Snedeker’s slo-mo swing is analyzed at Farmers

Golf
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

In the third round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, CBS analyst Peter Kostis breaks down Brandt Snedeker’s iron shot on the par-4 10th hole using the Konica Minolta BizHub Swing Vision camera.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone