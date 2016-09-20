Birdies for the Brave turns military members into PGA TOUR caddies
During this season’s pro-am events, the Birdies for the Brave military caddie program sponsored by United Rentals gives active duty servicemen and women the opportunity to caddie for a PGA TOUR player for one hole.
