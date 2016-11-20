Bill Haas stings the flagstick at The RSM Classic

Golf
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2016, Bill Haas hits a fabulous approach from 164 yards that crashes into the flagstick then converts the putt for birdie on the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course.

