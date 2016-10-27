Bill Haas finishes Round 1 in style at HSBC Champions

In the opening round of the 2016 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Bill Haas hits a precise chip from off the front of the green, finding the bottom of the cup for birdie on the par-4 9th hole.

