Arnold Palmer’s Big 3 legacy
“The Big 3,” comprised of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, propelled the game of golf into what it is today. One of the many aspects of Arnold Palmer’s legacy belongs to his place in golf’s original Big 3.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour