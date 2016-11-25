Andy Sullivan’s fantastic flop shot at ISPS HANDA

In his second round four-ball match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Andy Sullivan holes a sky high flop shot for birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.

