Amateur’s dreams comes true at Safeway

In the 2016 Safeway Open Pro-Am, Keegan Bradley’s amateur playing partner, Justin Dye, knocks in his tee shot in for a hole-in-one on the 189-yard, par-3 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.

