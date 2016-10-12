Amateur’s dreams comes true at Safeway
In the 2016 Safeway Open Pro-Am, Keegan Bradley’s amateur playing partner, Justin Dye, knocks in his tee shot in for a hole-in-one on the 189-yard, par-3 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour