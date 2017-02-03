Adam Hadwin’s chunk and run for eagle at Waste Management
In the second round of the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin pitches in from 35 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour