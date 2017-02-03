Adam Hadwin’s chunk and run for eagle at Waste Management

Golf
In the second round of the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin pitches in from 35 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.

