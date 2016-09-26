A Tribute to Arnold Palmer

The PGA TOUR and golf fans everywhere honor Mr. Palmer’s legacy. He truly brought golf to the masses and elevated golf to newfound visibility and popularity. In this tribute video, Jay Haas, Tom Watson, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus narrate one of Mr. Palmer’s favorite poems by Walter D. Wintle entitled „The Man Who Thinks He Can.” To join Arnie’s Army visit ArniesArmy.com and share personal memories of Arnold at #ArniesArmy.

