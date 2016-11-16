A look ahead to 2017
As the fall session of the 2016-17 Season comes to a close at The RSM Classic, we look ahead to 2017. Of the 40 events remaining, we preview the World Golf Championship in Mexico and the return of Tiger Woods to tournament play.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour